Vintage Wine Estates Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) ("VWE” or the "Company”), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results after market today. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023, at which management will review the financial and operating results for the periods and to discuss its corporate plans and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

Monday, October 16, 2023

9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Phone US: (404) 975-4839, access code 358700

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewinestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on the day of the call through Monday, October 23, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial (929) 458-6194 and enter conference ID number 406504. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewinestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the best quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than 2.2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. With approximately 40 brands, key focus brands include ACE Cider, Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, and Kunde, many of which have achieved critical acclaim. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and private label and custom wine making services. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle.

The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at vintagewineestates.com.

