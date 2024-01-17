Vintage Wine Estates Restructures Organization, Initiates Cost Cuts and Simplifies Business Model

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) ("VWE” or the "Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S., today announced that it is restructuring the business by seeking to monetize certain assets and exit certain non-core, lower margin product and service offerings. As a result, the Company will be reducing its workforce by approximately 15% for expected annualized savings of $7.1 million. Restructuring charges for the actions are expected to be approximately $1.5 million, which will be reflected in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 which ends March 31, 2024.

Seth Kaufman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "The complexity of our business has resulted in a disproportionately high-cost base. To drive margin improvement and generate cash we need to simplify beyond our product offerings and fundamentally reconstruct our business model. Getting from here to there starts by recognizing where our strengths lie and identifying the areas of the business in which we shouldn’t operate. The processes and requirements for estate wineries and wine making, production services and other custom crush offerings and several of our independent DTC operations are very dissimilar and require different capabilities. The actions we are taking now are the initial steps to streamlining our business model and operations as we develop a long-term strategy for building a select portfolio of nationally recognized brands.

"We need the resources to execute our plan and have engaged Oppenheimer & Co. to help accelerate our efforts to monetize certain assets that we do not see as part of the reimagined VWE. These include select luxury estates, some premium price-point and below wine brands as well as certain production services and some DTC platforms such as digitally-native brands and telemarketing. These efforts will help us pay down debt and we expect will enable investments to drive a step-change in consumer-centricity and commercial discipline.”

Restructuring to Simplify the Business

The Company plans to simplify its DTC operations to concentrate resources on certain Super Premium+ estate wineries. VWE also plans to monetize its Clos Pegase winery and tasting room in Napa and its Viansa property in Sonoma. It also will look to wind down certain custom crush and B2B services while evaluating its array of production services businesses and the contributions of each.

Its priority brands will include a number of Super Premium+ estate brands and the select lifestyle brands of Layer Cake, Bar Dog, Cherry Pie and ACE Cider. The Super Premium+ estate priority brands will include Girard, Kunde, B.R. Cohn, Laetitia and Firesteed, among others. Mr. Kaufman noted, "We expect this intense focus of our resources will enable us to create stronger brand desirability that can be leveraged to drive greater wholesale throughput across on-premise and retail, creating a marketing discipline which provides enhanced opportunities for our distribution partners.”

Mr. Kaufman concluded by saying, "As we reimagine VWE to become an omnichannel wine and cider company that offers the highest quality, Super Premium+ products in the U.S., we expect this transformation to result in a smaller company, but one that can grow sustainably while generating top-quartile industry margins. We are taking immediate actions now to move toward this vision and, as we advance our strategy, we will continue to communicate our efforts and progress.”

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is reimagining itself to become a leading wine and cider company that makes the highest quality, Super Premium+ wines and ciders that are accessible and approachable for consumers. Its vision is to be a growing, highly profitable omnichannel business with a consumer-centric culture. VWE has a family of estate wineries in Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State with valuable heritage and offerings. Through its Five-Point Plan and its strategy to reimagine the future of VWE, the Company is simplifying its offering to ACE Cider, three leading lifestyle brands (Bar Dog, Cherry Pie and Layer Cake) and key estate wines including B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Girard, Kunde and Laetitia as well as several other heritage estate brands. Its primary focus is on the Super Premium+ segment of the U.S. wine industry defined as $15+ per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at ir.vintagewineestates.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

