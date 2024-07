Virtu Financial Up 7% In Pre-market As Q2 Results Surpass Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT), a financial services company, were rising more than 7 percent in pre-market on Thursday to $25.31, after reporting second-quarter results well above the Street expectations.

Net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter grew to $66.59 million or 0.71 per share from $16.70 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by increase in trading income. Net income including no-controlling interest rose to $128.12 million from $29.54 million last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings of $135.291 million or $0.83 per share beat the consensus estimate of $0.60 per share.

Trading income rose to $426.4 million from $306.17 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $692.99 million from $506.85 million in the previous year. The Street was looking for $331.57 million.

Virtu stock had closed at $23.51, up 1.91 percent on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $16.02 - $25.68 in the last 1 year.