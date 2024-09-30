|
30.09.2024 14:51:21
Vishay Precision Group Acquires Germany's Nokra For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced Monday it acquired Germany's Nokra Optische Prueftechnik & Automation GmbH (Nokra), a privately held maker of precision measuring and testing equipment for manufacturing. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Nokra's laser-based measurement gauge systems are used to precisely measure the thickness, flatness, contour, width or 3D profile of various metals depending on the application, in both inline and offline production.
Vishay said Nokra's laser-based measuring systems expand upon its existing KELK measurement and inspection solutions for steel and aluminum rolling mills, as well as for the metal processing industry.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vishay Precision Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: Vishay Precision Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Precision Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Vishay Precision Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Precision Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)