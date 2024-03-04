Vista Outdoor Rejects Unsolicited Indication Of Interest From MNC Capital Of $35/share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) announced Monday that its Board of Directors, following consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has rejected an unsolicited indication of interest received on February 19, 2024 from MNC Capital.

MNC expressed interest in acquiring Vista Outdoor in an all-cash transaction for $35.00 per Vista share. The Vista Outdoor Board also issued a letter to MNC stating the rejection.

The Vista Outdoor Board continues to recommend the acquisition of the Sporting Products business by Czechoslovak Group a.s. It also remains committed to the strategy of standing up the Outdoor Products business as a standalone public company to drive the greatest value for our stockholders.

The acquisition of the Sporting Products business by Czechoslovak is expected to close in calendar year 2024, subject to approval of Vista Outdoor's stockholders, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.