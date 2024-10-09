Vistagen, The Goldie Hawn Foundation, and MindUP Students to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on World Mental Health Day

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric disorders based on nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, and The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s MindUP, a neuroscience-based preventative mental health program for youth, along with children from New York City schools utilizing MindUP, will join together in New York City on October 10, 2024 to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in honor of World Mental Health Day and The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s 20th Anniversary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009774485/en/

Vistagen CEO Shawn Singh and Goldie Hawn, along with MindUP students will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell together in a joint ceremony to highlight the power of partnership and shared commitment to advance neuroscience-based innovation.

"Mental well-being is foundational for a healthy life, and it starts with understanding how our brains work,” said Goldie Hawn, Founder of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and innovator of its MindUP program. "Our mission has always been to equip children with the tools to understand their brain and build mental fitness and resilience. We are ringing the bell with Vistagen today in an effort to invite leaders from across the country to join our work to advance investment in our most important resource, our children.”

"At Vistagen, we believe in the importance of a multifaceted approach to improving mental health through heightened awareness, innovative education, and improved patient care,” said Shawn Singh, CEO of Vistagen. "Driven by pioneering neuroscience-based research, Vistagen and MindUp can make a positive difference in the mental health and well-being of millions of children and adults around the world.”

About World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, 970 million people globally were living with a mental health disorder, with anxiety and depression the most common. Mental health conditions can cause difficulties in all aspects of life, including emotional well-being, relationships, physical health, and ability to function at work or school. Left untreated, these issues can lead to chronic stress, social isolation, and an increased risk of other health complications. Creating a range of solutions such as therapy, medication, education, community support, and lifestyle changes, can help individuals find care that suits their unique needs, ultimately leading to better mental health outcomes and a healthier society.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Based on its pioneering approach and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, Vistagen’s diversified neuroscience pipeline includes non-systemic pherine nasal spray product candidates designed to rapidly activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity to impact olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry. Vistagen’s most advanced pherine candidate, fasedienol, is in a U.S. registration-directed Phase 3 development program for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, which affects over 30 million adults in the U.S. Vistagen is passionate about its mission to deliver novel and differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for millions of people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

About The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program

The Goldie Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program provides evidence-based training to help youth, educators, and families develop the mental fitness needed to thrive in school, work, and life. Founded in 2003, it is the signature program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a not-for-profit organization created in response to the global epidemic of childhood aggression, anxiety, depression, and suicide. Based firmly on neuroscience, MindUP provides children with the skills and knowledge to successfully manage stress, regulate emotions, and face the challenges of today. Learn more at MindUP.org.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made by Vistagen within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict and include all matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may,” "could,” "expect,” "project,” "outlook,” "strategy,” "intend,” "plan,” "seek,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” "strive,” "goal,” "continue,” "likely,” "will,” "would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Vistagen and its management, are inherently uncertain. These uncertainties, risks, and other matters are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors” in filings Vistagen makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Vistagen’s SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Vistagen’s views as of any subsequent date. Vistagen explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law. If Vistagen does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Vistagen will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009774485/en/