06.02.2023 15:09:00
Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 7, 2023
Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022 and provide a corporate update.
Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13735532
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593644&tp_key=b10e7e1927
An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay access ID number 13735532.
About Vistagen
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety and depression. Vistagen’s product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact key neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005408/en/
