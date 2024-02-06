|
Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on February 13, 2024
Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update.
Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Corporate Update Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-877-407-9716
TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13743176
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1648110&tp_key=097d964c22
An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. To listen to the replay, call toll-free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay access ID number: 13743176.
About Vistagen
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's six clinical-stage product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which have the potential to rapidly deliver meaningful efficacy with a differentiated safety profile. Pherines are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuits in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen’s sixth clinical-stage product candidate, AV-101, is an investigational oral drug candidate with the potential to inhibit, but not block, NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about transforming what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression, and other neuroscience disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.
