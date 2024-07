Vitesse Energy Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse” or the "Company”) today announced that it plans to issue its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Monday, August 5, 2024, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: August 6, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: 877-407-0778

International Dial-In: 201-689-8565

Conference ID: 13747956

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ex7kWVY5

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 13, 2024, by dialing:

Dial-In: 877-660-6853

International Dial-In: 201-612-7415

Conference ID: 13747956

ABOUT VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722379914/en/