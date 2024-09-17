17.09.2024 15:13:24

VivoPower And Future Automotive Solutions To Merge In $1.13 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - VivoPower International plc (VVPR) announced Tuesday a strategic heads of agreement to merge with Canadian hydrogen technology company Future Automotive Solutions and Technologies, Inc. or FAST, that reflects an equity valuation of $556 million for VivoPower and $578 million for FAST.

The heads of agreement is exclusive for 90 days, but non-binding until such time definitive transaction documents are executed.

A target completion date of December 31, 2024 has been agreed and is conditional upon, among other things, the consummation of the previously announced business combination transaction between Tembo and Cactus Acquisition Corp. Ltd., the satisfactory completion of a third-party fairness opinion, minimum net cash at closing of $20 million as well as the fulfilment of customary regulatory and merger transaction requirements.

The proposed merger will involve the issuance of 5.72 million restricted new shares in VivoPower to FAST shareholders as consideration. VivoPower shareholders are expected to own 49% of the pro forma combined group upon closing of the proposed merger.

The implied value of VivoPower's current outstanding shares at the $538 million merger equity value is approximately $101 per share.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VivoPower International PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu VivoPower International PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VivoPower International PLC Registered Shs 1,22 -82,32% VivoPower International PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen