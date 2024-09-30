Vodafone Group Issues Update On Transaction To Sell Vodafone Italy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) issued an update on the sale of its Italian operations to Swisscom AG. Vodafone noted potential risks associated with the transaction. The transaction may not proceed to completion if regulatory approvals are not granted. If it does not proceed to completion, Vodafone will not realise the expected benefits and the operations and management of Vodafone Italy may be disrupted. Vodafone may incur liability under the transaction documentation.

Separately, Vodafone Group issued update on the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK. The transaction is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on Vodafone's net debt to adjusted EBITDAaL and is expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash flow from the fourth full year onwards. The transaction may not proceed to completion if regulatory or CK Hutchison shareholder approvals are not granted.