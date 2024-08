VOXX Stock Surges On Announcement Of Strategic Options

(RTTNews) - VOXX International Corp. (VOXX), Tuesday announced that the company's board is exploring various strategic alternatives to maximize the shareholder value.

These alternatives include the potential sale of the company, the sale of specific segments, operational improvements, or other strategic transactions, the company added.

The board has also established a strategic transactions committee to oversee the process.

However, the company emphasized that there is no guarantee the process will result in any specific strategic transaction or outcome.

Currently, VOXX's stock is soaring 68.27 percent, to $4.79 over the previous close of $2.85 on the Nasdaq.