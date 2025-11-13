VTech Holdings H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - VTech Holdings Limited (303) Thursday reported results for the six months, with profit dropping from last year as revenues decreased.

Group revenue for the six months ended 30 September 2025 fell by 9.0% to US$991.1 million, from US$1,089.7 million in the corresponding period last year. Sales were lower in all regions.

Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company decreased by 14.5% to US$74.7 million. The decrease in profit was attributable to lower revenue, increased total operating expenses as a percentage of Group revenue and a higher Group effective tax rate.

Basic earnings per share decreased by 14.7% to US29.5 cents, compared to US34.6 cents in the same period of the previous financial year.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of US17.0 cents per ordinary share, unchanged from the interim dividend declared in the first half of the financial year 2025.

"VTech reported a decline in revenue and profit in the first half of the financial year 2026, as lower sales of electronic learning products and contract manufacturing services offset an increase for telecommunication products. In particular, electronic learning products sales were negatively impacted by a temporary halt to shipment in response to changes in US tariff policy. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company decreased largely because of the lower revenue, despite a slight improvement in gross profit margin," said Mr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited.