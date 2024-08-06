06.08.2024 13:33:44

Vulcan Materials Co. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $308.0 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $308.6 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $2.014 billion from $2.112 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $308.0 Mln. vs. $308.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.014 Bln vs. $2.112 Bln last year.

