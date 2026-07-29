Vulcan Materials Aktie

Vulcan Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855854 / ISIN: US9291601097

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29.07.2026 13:06:38

Vulcan Materials Co. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $323.4 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $320.9 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $2.156 billion from $2.102 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $323.4 Mln. vs. $320.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.156 Bln vs. $2.102 Bln last year.

Adjusted eps are continuing operations

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