Vulcan Materials Aktie

WKN: 855854 / ISIN: US9291601097

17.02.2026 13:35:00

Vulcan Materials Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) said, for 2026, the company projects: net earnings attributable to Vulcan of $1.1 to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $2.4 and $2.6 billion. The company said, growing demand, coupled with Vulcan Way of Selling and Vulcan Way of Operating disciplines, will drive another year of earnings growth and further improvement in aggregates unit profitability.

Fourth quarter earnings totaled $252.0 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $293.8 million, or $2.21 per share, last year. Excluding items, Vulcan Materials reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $1.912 billion from $1.853 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Vulcan shares are down 7.04 percent to $304.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

