Vulcan Materials Q3 Net Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter, posting net earnings of $375 million compared to $208 million last year.

Earnings from continuing operations increased to $2.83 per share from $1.57 per share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations amounted to $2.84 compared to $2.22 in the earlier year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $2.72 a share for the quarter.

Total revenues went up to $2.292 billion from last year's $2.004 billion.

Moving ahead, the company expects to deliver between $2.35 and $2.45 billion of Adjusted EBITDA in 2025.

In the pre-market hours, VMC is trading at $290, down 1.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.