|
14.02.2024 12:57:08
Wabtec Q4 Profit Improves, But Below Estimates
(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB), a provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions for the freight and transit rail industries, Wednesday reported improved profit in the fourth quarter, but below the consensus estimates. Sales, however, beat the Street view. The company also provided full-year outlook.
Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $215 million or $1.20 per share from $158 million or $0.86 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.54, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Sales for the quarter increased to $2.526 billion from $2.306 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $2.48 billion.
Looking ahead, Wabtec expects fiscal 2024 sales to be in the range of $10.05 billion to $10.35 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $6.50 and $6.90. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $6.73 per share on revenue of $10.18 billion for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wabtec Corp. (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Wabtec präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Wabtec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Wabtec-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier Wabtec-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Wabtec-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Wabtec gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Wabtec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Wabtec-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Wabtec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Wabtec von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Wabtec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Wabtec von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Wabtec-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Wabtec-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Wabtec Corp. (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wabtec Corp. (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.)
|123,40
|-2,68%