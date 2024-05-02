Wag! Group Announces WeCompare.com: Transforming Insurance Comparison with Best-in-Class Technology and Consumer Focus

Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET) today introduced WeCompare.com, a new consumer-facing brand poised to reshape the insurance comparison landscape. WeCompare leverages the expertise and technology Wag! has gained from years in the pet insurance space to deliver a powerful comparison platform across diverse verticals, starting with auto and moving to include home, life, travel, and more.

"To date we've helped deliver millions of pet insurance quotes to pet parents depending on us for robust options,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chair of Wag! Group Co. "As we enter new categories, beginning with auto insurance, we are committed to providing a broad selection of offerings to fit the long list of consumer needs. With the auto insurance market presenting a TAM 30x larger than pet insurance, we're poised to meet the diverse needs of a broader audience.”

WeCompare.com offers several key differentiators:

Unmatched Technology: Our proprietary technology is built for seamless translation across insurance categories. This allows us to efficiently expand offerings to meet user and partner needs.

Our proprietary technology is built for seamless translation across insurance categories. This allows us to efficiently expand offerings to meet user and partner needs. Data-Driven Content: WeCompare offers engaging content, in line with latest industry standards, to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to make informed insurance purchase decisions.

WeCompare offers engaging content, in line with latest industry standards, to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to make informed insurance purchase decisions. Tailored User Experience: Recognizing the needs of today’s consumer, WeCompare prioritizes education over sales pressure. Through insightful content and a strong social presence, WeCompare equips users with the knowledge and tools to compare quotes across insurance categories—all from a single, convenient platform.

Recognizing the needs of today’s consumer, WeCompare prioritizes education over sales pressure. Through insightful content and a strong social presence, WeCompare equips users with the knowledge and tools to compare quotes across insurance categories—all from a single, convenient platform. Proven Demand: Existing partners have expressed strong interest in expanding to other insurance categories through our platform, highlighting a clear demand for WeCompare's comparison expertise beyond pet insurance.

Expansion Beyond Pet Insurance

WeCompare.com will initially focus on pet and auto insurance comparisons, allowing users to effortlessly compare quotes across these two major categories, with Total Addressable Markets of $11.8B and $362B, respectively. Building upon Wag!’s proven success in pet insurance comparison, WeCompare plans to expand into other insurance verticals, including home, travel, and life, backed by the demand of its partners’ audiences, in the near future.

Demand-Driven Growth

The launch of WeCompare.com is driven by a clear market demand. Both consumers and our long-standing partners have expressed a strong desire for a comprehensive, user-centric comparison platform. WeCompare.com addresses this need head-on, providing consumers with greater choice and transparency while offering insurance providers an invaluable platform to reach targeted audiences.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

