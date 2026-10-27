Wall Street Aims To Continue In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - A slew of economic reports might get special attention on Tuesday. A Qatari delegation has been trying to de-escalate the the Middle East tension in co-ordination with the U.S. and Iran.

On Wednesday, Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to report their earnings, and on Thursday, Amazon and Intel reveal their earnings.

Oil prices edged up slightly on Tuesday. Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $116.22 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $101.99.

Gold held near $4,000 an ounce.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 129.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 114.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 214.04 points or 0.8 percent to 26,169.38, the S&P 500 climbed 53.09 points or 0.7 percent to 7,676.77 and the Dow rose 146.32 points or 0.3 percent to 52,361.58.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.4 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in the prior month.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index for August will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in July.

The New Home Sales for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 651K, while it was up 684K in the previous month.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 2.

The 5-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for September will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $23,342 billion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.33 percent to 3,648.30, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.73 percent to 23,041.32.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 1.73 percent to 63,268.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 3,997.37.

Australian markets rose for a third consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 percent to 8,850.10. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.47 percent higher at 8,968.80.