Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly up on Monday.

Since there are no progress in the peace talks to settle the Middle East crisis, Oil prices continue to climb. Brent crude futures traded 2.4 percent higher at $107.88 a barrel. WTI crude futures were up more than 2 percent at $96.33.

In the Asian trading hours, the U.S. dollar index wobbled, while gold was a tad higher at $4,713 an ounce.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 60.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 46.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up. The Dow dropped 0.16 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 398.09 points or 1.63 percent to 24,836.60 and the S&P 500 added 56.68 points or 0.80 percent.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the general activity index was down 0.2.

Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Three-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.16 percent to 4,086.34.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.20 percent at 25,925.65.

Japanese markets gained significantly. The Nikkei average jumped 1.38 percent to 60,537.36. The broader Topix index settled half a percent higher at 3,735.28.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.23 percent to 8,766.40. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.17 percent lower at 8,990.80.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 55.06 points or 0.67 percent. The German DAX is progressing 240.72 points or 1.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 28.76 points or 0.28 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 20.58 points or 0.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 47.64 points or 0.17 percent at 5,931.12.