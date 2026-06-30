Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in positive territory on Tuesday.

In the Asian trading hours, the dollar index climbed above 101. Gold prices were little changed. Spot gold was at $4,016 an ounce.

Oil prices trended lower. Brent crude futures fell toward $73 a barrel.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 40.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 91.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow gave back some ground late in the day, but the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed near their session highs. The Nasdaq surged 522.53 points or 2.1 percent to 25,820.14, the S&P 500 jumped 86.41 points or 1.2 percent to 7,440.43 and the Dow climbed 306.63 points or 0.6 percent to 52,182.74.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA for April will be released at 9.00 am. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Chicago PMI for June will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 55.4, while it was up 62.7 in the prior month.

The Consumer Confidence for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 94.8, while it was up 93.1 in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.298 million, while it was up 7.618 million in April.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack has television appearance on CNBC at 10.40 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.50 percent to 4,094.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.63 percent to 22,881.02.

Japanese markets climbed. The Nikkei average jumped 0.86 percent to 70,062.32. The broader Topix index settled 0.32 percent higher at 3,994.76.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.51 percent to 8,778.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.45 percent at 8,986.20.