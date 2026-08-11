Wall Street Aims To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Investors are awaiting outcome from the potential discussion to end the Middle East conflict. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly up on Tuesday.

In the Asian trading session, oil continued a four-day rally to hit over one-week high. Brent crude futures jumped more than 2 percent to $89.86 a barrel.

Gold and the U.S. dollar were subdued on Tuesday. Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $4,375.22 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $4,432.15.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 95.25 points.

In the corporate sector, Nvidia signed with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, as well as KKR, reported BBC on Tuesday. These key investors have raised $500 billion capital for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The U.S. major averages finished declined on Monday. The Dow slipped 60.95 points or 0.1 percent to 53,975.98, the Nasdaq fell 85.26 points or 0.3 percent to 26,605.36 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.53 points or 0.1 percent to 7,753.11.

On the economic front, the Existing Home Sales for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.050 million, while it was up 4.09 million in the prior month.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Six-week Treasury bill acution will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 4-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Consumer Price Index for July is scheduled at on Wednesday at 8.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.82 percent to 3,934.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 1.10 percent lower at 25,652.82.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Seoul stocks ended higher. The Kospi index climbed 0.73 percent to 6,345.53.

Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.19 percent to 9,250.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.21 percent at 9,443.70.