Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
22.12.2025 18:08:00
Wall Street Analysts Say This Quantum Computing Stock Could Soar 92% in 2026
Advancements in the technologies used for quantum computing over the last few years have led investors to pour billions into a handful of companies developing quantum computers. That's particularly benefited pure-play quantum computing stocks like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Even after strong performances in 2025, analysts remain optimistic about the stocks in 2026.One of those stocks appears particularly interesting at the moment, with Wall Street analysts' price targets suggesting upside of as much as 92% in 2026. All 14 analysts covering the stock rate it a buy, which makes D-Wave Quantum the quantum computing stock to watch in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!