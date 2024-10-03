|
03.10.2024 11:25:00
Wall Street Analysts Think Cava Could Be the Next Chipotle. Why They May Be Right.
Investors have long been searching for a fast-casual chain that could become the next Chipotle (NYSE: CMG). That's for good reason, Chipotle stock generated a 6,500%-plus return since its IPO in January 2006. While investors are still searching, it appears Wall Street has found its next contender.Market analysts are starting to compare Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) to the revered Tex-Mex restaurant chain. Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan recently said: "No one had been able to kind of transform the Mexican category into a national chain, and Chipotle did that. Cava is doing the same thing with the Mediterranean cuisine and concept." Let's look at how Cava is similar to Chipotle in its early days as a public company and why retail investors might want to listen to the Wall Street analysts touting this stock as the next big restaurant stock winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
