Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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04.06.2026 22:33:00
Wall Street Is Wrong About This Quantum Computing Stock for 2026 -- Here's the Proof
The last month has been absolutely killer for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum stocks. But every time quantum computing enters a conversation, the same names come up -- IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave. They dominate Reddit threads, YouTube thumbnails, and breathless analyst initiations.But there's a newly public quantum computing company that has already done things none of the companies referenced above have: It ships quantum sensing hardware under active defense contracts across three countries, demonstrated the highest entangling gate fidelity in its hardware class, and just secured $100 million in U.S. government co-investment -- all in the span of about 90 days. It seems the market has barely noticed so far.Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) became the first publicly listed neutral-atom quantum technology company in February 2026, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that delivered more than $550 million in gross proceeds. That's a war chest most pure-play quantum start-ups never see. And yet, as of early June 2026, the stock trades around $17.50. Over the last week, the stock is trading up 12%, and it's only going to go higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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