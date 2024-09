Wall Street May Be Selling This Fintech Stock, but I'm Buying. Here's Why

Fintech card issuer Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) went public in the summer of 2021, and the market has mercilessly sold it down ever since. The stock peaked near $33 shortly after its IPO but has drifted as low as $3 and is hanging around $5 today. Investors should be careful about letting price action define the company behind the stock.Was Marqeta expensive at over $30? Did the stock deserve to trade for a few dollars per share? The truth is usually somewhere in between.I've been a buyer. Marqeta still trades near the low end of its wide range, and the fundamentals are strong enough to suggest the stock is a bargain for long-term investors today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool