|
01.09.2024 13:35:00
Wall Street May Be Selling This Fintech Stock, but I'm Buying. Here's Why
Fintech card issuer Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) went public in the summer of 2021, and the market has mercilessly sold it down ever since. The stock peaked near $33 shortly after its IPO but has drifted as low as $3 and is hanging around $5 today. Investors should be careful about letting price action define the company behind the stock.Was Marqeta expensive at over $30? Did the stock deserve to trade for a few dollars per share? The truth is usually somewhere in between.I've been a buyer. Marqeta still trades near the low end of its wide range, and the fundamentals are strong enough to suggest the stock is a bargain for long-term investors today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost tiefer
Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Dienstag kleinere Abschläge.