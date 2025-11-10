Wall Street Might Open Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly positive on Monday after the 40-day U.S. deadlock is voted to end. However, many hurdles there ahead, including the approval by the US House of Representatives.

In the Asian trading hours, the dollar softened, while gold prices up gaining to $4,080 an ounce. Oil prices opened on a firm note.

Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are progressing.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 181.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 59.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 351.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday narrowly mixed. The Nasdaq dipped 49.46 points or 0.2 percent to 23,004.54 after plunging by as much as 2.1 percent, the S&P 500 inched up 8.48 points or 0.1 percent to 6,278.80 and the Dow rose 74.80 points or 0.2 percent to 46,987.10.

On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Six-month and 4-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Four-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 4,018.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.55 percent to 26,649.06.

Japanese markets ended sharply higher. The Nikkei average climbed 1.26 percent to 50,911.76 while the broader Topix index settled 0.56 percent higher at 3,317.42.

Australian markets ended notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.75 percent to 8,835.90. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.86 percent higher at 9,109.40.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 109.55 points or 1.38 percent. The German DAX is adding 444.02 points or 1.88 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 95.36 points or 0.98 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 132.12 points or 1.07 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 1.83 percent.