Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares were mostly higher at the close, while European shares are trading broadly up. In the Asian trading session, gold was marginally.

The Consumer sentiment in August might be the focus on Friday.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 14.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 54.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished sharply higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq soared 401.89 points or 2.3 percent to 17,594.50, the S&P 500 surged 88.01 points or 1.6 percent to 5,543.22 and the Dow jumped 554.67 points or 1.4 percent to 40,563.06.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.342 million, while it was up 1.353 million last month.

The Consumer Sentiment for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 67.0, while it was up 66.4 in July. The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 805 and the U.S. rig count was 588.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a fireside chat before the Angeles Investors' Q3 Summit and Awards Event at 1.25 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 2,879.43. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng Index jumped 1.9 percent to 17,430.16.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index surged 3.6 percent to 38,062.67. The broader Topix Index settled 3.0 percent higher at 2,678.60.

Australian markets gained. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index ended 1.3 percent higher at 7,971.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index leapt 1.3 percent to 8,189.90.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 7.60 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 95.88 points or 0.53 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 45.88 points or 0.55 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 17.47 points or 0.14 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.48 percent.