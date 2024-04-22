Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March might get the attention of investors today.

Major corporate companies have scheduled their earnings results this week. Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 230.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 29.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 104.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq plunged 319.49 points or 2.1 percent to 15,282.01.

The S&P 500 also closed lower for the sixth straight day, slumping 43.89 points or 0.9 percent to a two-month closing low of 4,967.23.

The Dow added to the slim gain posted in the previous session, climbing 211.02 points or 0.6 percent to 37,986.40.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 0.05.

The 3-month and the 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Asian stocks rebounded on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.67 percent, at 3,044.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.77 percent 16,511.69.

Japanese shares ended sharply higher. The Nikkei average rose 1 percent to 37,438.61. The broader Topix index settled 1.38 percent higher at 2,662.46.

Australian markets advanced on Monday. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 climbed 1.08 percent to 7,649.20. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 1.08 percent to close at 7,902.