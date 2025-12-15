Wall Street Set To Open Significantly Up

(RTTNews) - Economic data might be the spotlight this week. The employment, consumer price inflation and retail sales might get special attention.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading positive.

In the Asian trading session, gold gained nearly 1 percent. The U.S. dollar struggled. Oil ticked higher.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open Higher.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 233.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 33.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 140.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 398.69 points or 1.7 percent to 23,195.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 73.59 points or 1.1 percent to 6,827.41.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 10.0, while it was up 18.7 in the prior month.

The Housing Market Index for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 39, while it was up 38 in the prior month.

Three-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams to participate in economic growth discussion before event organized by the New Jersey Bankers Association at 10.30 am ET. Asian stocks fell on Monday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.55 percent to 3,867.92 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.34 percent to 25,628.88.

Japanese market tumbled. The Nikkei average slumped 1.31 percent to 50,168.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.22 percent higher at 3,431.47.

Australian markets ended notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.72 percent to 8,635 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.66 percent lower at 8,923.80.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 86.90 points or 1.08 percent. The German DAX is adding 123.84 points or 0.51 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 91.53 points or 0.95 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is climbing 149.20 points or 1.16 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 41.18 points or 0.72 percent.