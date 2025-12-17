Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Wednesday.

Investors are watching U.S. President Donald Trump's move for "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers" going into and leaving Venezuela.

On a positive note, Russia has expressed its willingness to discuss the possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine. The proposal came in during talks in Berlin this week.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar edged up from 2-1/2-month lows, while gold held firm around $4,320 per ounce. Oil prices jumped more than 1 percent.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 106.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 24.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 111.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finish broadly down on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 54.05 points or 0.2 percent to 23,111.46, the S&P 500 slipped 16.25 points or 0.2 percent to 6,800.26 and the Dow slid 302.30 points or 0.6 percent to 48,114.26.

On the economic front, the Business Inventories for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inflation expectations were up 2.2 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.8 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 6.4 million barrels.

The 4-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

New York Fed Bank President John Williams will give opening remarks before the 2025 Foreign Exchange Market Structure Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 9.05 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participate in discussion on the economic outlook before the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce at 12.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rose sharply. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.2 percent to 3,870.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.92 percent to 25,468.78.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average edged up by 0.26 percent to 49,512.98. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 3,369.39.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.16 percent to 8,585.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended marginally lower at 8.874.20.