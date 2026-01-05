Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open marginally higher on Monday. Geopolitical tensions and the U.S.-Venezuela tensions are closely followed up by investors. Certain key U.S. economic data, including the monthly jobs report are scheduled this week.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar held firm, while gold jumped more than 2 percent. Oil prices fell after OPEC+ decided to keep output unchanged for the first quarter.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 11.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 22.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 185.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly up. The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down 6.36 points to 23,235.63, the S&P 500 crept up 12.97 points or 0.2 percent to 6,858.47. The Dow showed climbed 319.10 points or 0.7 percent to 48,382.39.

On the economic front, the ISM Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 48.3, while it was up 48.2 in the prior month.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.38 percent to 4,023.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 26,347.24.

Japanese markets ended at over two-month highs. The Nikkei average ended 2.97 percent higher at 51,832.80. The broader Topix index closed up 2.01 percent at 3,477.52.

Australian markets ended on a flat note ahead of the November CPI report due on Wednesday.