Wall Street Trends To Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The reaction to the inflation data might be the highlight on Monday. The monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus this week.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 18.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 34.25 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually ended Friday's session narrowly mixed. The Nasdaq edged down 20.06 points or 0.1 percent to 16,379.46, the Dow inched up 47.29 points or 0.1 percent to 39,807.37 and the S&P 500 crept up 5.86 points or 0.1 percent to 5,254.35.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for March will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 52.5.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for March will be released at 10.00 ET. The consensus is 48.3, while it was up 47.

The Construction Spending for February is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance in thin holiday trading on Monday. The Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia were closed for holidays.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 3,077.38 after an official survey showed manufacturing activity expanded in March. The purchasing managers index rose to 50.8 from 49.1 in February.

Japanese markets fell sharply to hit a two-week low. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.4 percent to 39,803.09, marking its lowest close since March 18. The broader Topix Index settled 1.7 percent lower at 2,721.22.