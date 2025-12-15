BILL Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

16.12.2025 00:05:00

Wall Street's Top Investors, Like Bill Ackman and Michael Burry, Are Betting on 2 Stocks That President Donald Trump Could Help Turn Into Multibaggers

Few investors are more closely followed in the modern era of investing than Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, the investment manager of Pershing Square Holdings, and Michael Burry, who famously made bets against the housing market before its collapse during the Great Recession. Burry, who previously ran Scion Asset Management, recently shut down his fund and launched a newsletter on Substack, where he shares investment advice and knowledge about the stock market.Now, investors should never mindlessly follow the "smart money's" recommendations for several reasons, including that you don't know the true timelines behind their trades. However, Burry and Ackman have made it very clear that they have high conviction in these two stocks. And the key could lie with President Donald Trump and his administration, which currently has the power to make game-changing decisions that turn these stocks into multibaggers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
