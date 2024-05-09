09.05.2024 13:00:00

Walmart To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Thursday, May 16, 2024, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2025. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST May 16.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

