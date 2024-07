Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in British American Tobacco Stock

For investors unbothered by "sin stocks," tobacco companies have been solid dividend plays for a great many years. That might be surprising given the concentrated anti-smoking movements throughout the world, but there are still millions of consumers who enjoy lighting up or puffing on a vape regardless.Because tobacco companies are feeding a habit, they can charge relatively high prices for their products. So it's little wonder that they're so profitable, even in this day and age, and throw off enough cash to pay generous dividends. One prominent example is British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). Let's look at its business and calculate how much we'd need to reap $1,000 annually in dividends.BAT has a history stretching back more than a century, and a portfolio of familiar brands. This includes Camel, Lucky Strike, and Newport. It also peddles a vape product, Vuse.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool