Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Realty Income Stock.

If you've been on the lookout for companies that dole out monthly dividends, chances are Realty Income (NYSE: O) has popped up on your radar. It's a premier real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of over 15,450 commercial real estate properties and an occupancy rate of 98.6%, according to the latest reports.All told, it's been a bit of a sticky situation for the real estate sector, as they've felt the sting of interest-rate headwinds over the past couple of years. But the good news is it hasn't thrown a wrench in the REIT's dividend-growth streak.Back in June, Realty Income announced it was raising its monthly dividend from $0.2625 per share to $0.263 per share to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2024, bringing the annualized dividend amount to $3.156 per share. At the current stock price, this makes the dividend yield attractive to income-seeking investors.