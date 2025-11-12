NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.11.2025 17:01:00
Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.
Dividend investing has proven to be an effective strategy for long-term investors. A significant percentage of the S&P 500's return over the past few decades is based on dividends reinvested and the power of compounding. However, when executing this strategy correctly, it's crucial to pick solid dividend stocks -- those unlikely to cut their payouts even when trouble arises.Let's consider two that fit the bill: CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Here's why these two healthcare dividend stocks are worth holding on to forever.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
