|
29.07.2024 13:25:00
Want Super-Safe Income for Your Portfolio? This High-Yield Dividend King Could Be for You.
It's generally not a bad idea to allocate some portion of your portfolio to dividend stocks. Dividends are a great source of passive income and can help mitigate volatility in your portfolio that you might experience from growth stocks.One of the safest dividend stocks is tobacco company Altria (NYSE: MO). It's a member of an exclusive club called the Dividend Kings: companies that have grown their dividend payment annually for at least 50 consecutive years.Let's dig into Altria's business and assess why now looks like a great opportunity for dividend investors to scoop up some shares.
