Want to Be a 401(k) Millionaire Retiree? 5 Tips You Should Know

Aiming to become a millionaire by retirement isn't a pipe dream for most people. It's actually quite an attainable goal, if you have a certain amount to invest regularly, a certain number of years before you retire (ideally a few decades), and can invest those dollars effectively.Most of us are lucky enough to be able to save for retirement via an IRA account and/or a 401(k) account. IRAs are wonderful, with many benefits, but let's take a closer look at 401(k) accounts, because they may get you to millionairehood faster. (Note that most of us can, of course, save and invest via both.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel