05.09.2024 11:44:00
Want to Be a Roth IRA Millionaire? 3 Tips All Retirees Should Know.
As of 2022, the average American aged 64 to 74 had about $609,000 in retirement savings, according to the Federal Reserve. But you may have loftier goals, such as retiring with a $1 million Roth IRA.A massive-sized nest egg could lead to the retirement of your dreams. So if you're eager to grow your Roth IRA to $1 million, here are some tips to help you along.
