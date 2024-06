Want to Be a Roth IRA Millionaire? 4 Tips All Retirees Should Know

Racking up a seven-figure retirement account might seem far-fetched, but the Roth IRA rules make it possible. A Roth IRA is a tax-advantaged retirement account that allows your investments to grow tax-free, and qualified withdrawals in retirement are also tax-free.Anyone can contribute to a Roth IRA at any age, even a 70-year-old, as long as they have earned income for the year. Although the contribution limits are lower than other retirement accounts like a 401(k), you can still put a Roth IRA to work to make compounding magic happen over time.Below are four tips to get you moving toward your goals.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel