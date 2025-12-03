:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.12.2025 08:05:00
Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Are on Opposite Sides of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Here's What Burry Might Be Missing.
Warren Buffett and Michael Burry are two of the most well-known forces in the capital markets.For the last 60 years, Buffett has turned Berkshire Hathaway into one of the most successful, market-beating portfolios in modern history. Burry is no stranger to success in the stock market, either. The astute hedge fund manager was one of the first investors to bet against the housing market in 2008 -- which ultimately culminated in the Great Recession.Last quarter, Burry and Buffett made some eyebrow-raising moves pertaining to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. While Buffett went long on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Burry took a short position in both Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).
