NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
06.11.2025 09:06:00
Warren Buffett Has Now Gone 16 Months Without Buying His Favorite Stock -- and the Likely Reason Why Is Frightening
Among Wall Street's most prominent money managers, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire CEO, Warren Buffett, sits on a pedestal of his own. When you've outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by approximately 5,738,000%, including dividends paid, over a 60-year period, you're going to draw the attention of professional and everyday investors.The investing community is particularly keen on Berkshire's Form 13F filings. This is a required filing due no later than 45 calendar days after the end of a quarter for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management. Its purpose is to allow investors to see which stocks Wall Street's savviest fund managers (including Warren Buffett) are buying and selling.The grim reality investors have come to terms with of late is that the Oracle of Omaha has been doing far more selling than buying. While much of this has been outlined in Berkshire's 13Fs, these filings fail to tell the complete and frightening story about Warren Buffett's favorite stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|-7,14%