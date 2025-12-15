Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
16.12.2025 00:10:00
Warren Buffett Has Repeated His Warning to Wall Street for 12 Quarters. Now, as 2026 Approaches, Is It Time to Listen?
Warren Buffett is known for his love of investing in stocks. Yet, over the past few years, he's been doing more selling than buying. The billionaire chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway has been a net seller of stocks over the past 12 consecutive quarters, a move that could be seen as a warning to Wall Street as the S&P 500 marches higher. The major benchmark, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, climbed over the past two years for a 53% increase, and this year it's heading for yet another double-digit gain.Buffett, in keeping with his usual investing behavior, didn't jump onto the bandwagon. Instead, the billionaire, through his actions, has suggested that investors should proceed with caution. In addition to selling stocks, Buffett built up a significant pile of cash, reaching record levels.Still, investors have continued piling into stocks, driving the S&P 500 to multiple records. Now, though, as 2026 approaches, is it finally time to listen to Buffett's warning? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
