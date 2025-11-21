Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
21.11.2025 18:05:00
Warren Buffett Hits the Sell Button on Multiple Core Holdings for $15.5 Billion -- Time to Panic?
Warren Buffett's portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is getting a bit strange. The holding company still owns dozens of stock positions, but its cash position is soaring to record highs. Roughly one-third of Berkshire's entire market cap, more than $300 billion, is now tied up in cash. This is strange given Buffett has long warned investors against owning cash. Even more concerning, Berkshire recently reported that it reduced two of its top holdings by a combined $15.5 billion. Of Berkshire's top three positions, two experienced net selling last quarter, while the other was merely maintained at previous levels.Should investors start to panic? Here's what to understand about Berkshire's portfolio and Buffett's apparent nervousness about current stock market conditions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
