Warren Buffett Is Selling Apple Stock and Buying This Little-Known Stock Instead

Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into one of the largest companies in the world through intelligent acquisitions and prudent investments.After famously eschewing technology stocks for years, Berkshire surprised Wall Street in 2016 when it reported a stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Even more surprising were the subsequent share purchases that eventually made Apple its largest holding.Last year, Buffett referred to Apple as being a "better business" than any other Berkshire owned, but great businesses are not necessarily smart investments. Berkshire sold 389 million shares of Apple in the second quarter, cutting its stake in half, and the company started a small position in the lesser-known Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA).