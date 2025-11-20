Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 11:10:00

Warren Buffett Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Stock Investors

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rarely invests in technology stocks, which is why the company's latest move is likely to come as a big surprise for market watchers. Berkshire's latest 13-F filing shows that it now holds $4.3 billion worth of shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The technology giant has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI), and that makes the Buffett-led conglomerate's move a tad surprising since the Oracle of Omaha has shied away from investing in tech stocks and is not known for chasing trends such as AI.Now, there is no information on whether Buffett himself made the decision to invest in Alphabet, or if it was one of his portfolio managers. However, he would have likely overseen this investment considering its size, and it could be one of his most notable moves before he steps down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year.In fact, it won't be surprising to see this investment in Alphabet act as a vote of confidence for tech giants who have been spending huge amounts of money on shoring up their AI infrastructure. And that seems to be great news for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:51 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
16:19 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen