|
20.08.2024 11:17:00
Warren Buffett Just Dumped Half of His Apple Stock. 3 AI Stocks That Are Likely Better Investments
The news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 389 million of its Apple shares sent shock waves across the stock market. While one could argue that Buffett's Apple stake is still too large relative to Berkshire's overall portfolio, it was still a notable move by any measure.The stock sale leaves Berkshire with over $271 billion in cash. Amid that move, Buffett's team introduced some new positions. It also invested considerable funds in short-term bonds, where they may stay for the foreseeable future. However, that still leaves the company open to finding more lucrative investments than Apple, and these artificial intelligence (AI) stocks could bring higher returns.Jake Lerch (Monday.com): Let start with the basics -- what Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Montagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 325,00
|-2,52%
|Apple Inc.
|204,15
|0,54%